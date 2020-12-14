Cameroon: President Biya creates national mining corporation

The Head of State Paul Biya has signed a decree setting up a national company charged with the exploitation and promotion of mineral substances and mining activities among other missions in the country.

The degree was signed Monday December 14.

It outlines the missions, organization, functioning, area of activity and recruitment of personnel into the corporation dubbed SOCAMINE.

According to some of these missions, SOCAMINE shall be in charge of exploiting and promoting mineral substances as well as mining activities.