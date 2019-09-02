Cameroon: President Biya donates FCFA 1.5 Billion to reconstruct Mizao Bridge

The President of the Republic Paul Biya has made available the sum of 1.5 Billion CFA frs to reconstruct the Mizao Bridge in Maroua that collapsed early Thursday August 29, 2019 following heavy downpour in that part of the country.

The information was made known by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Celestine Ketcha Courtes last Saturday August 31, 2019 while on a working visit in Cameroon’s Far North region.

On high instructions of the President of the Republic Paul Biya, Minister Ketcha Courtes reportedly travelled to this region over the weekend to seek for solutions.

The FCFA 1.5 Million grant will ease the rehabilitation process of the Mizao Bridge and that of the Serawa Bridge in Tokombere, in the Mayo Sava Division.

The collapse of the Mizao Bridge that was linking the Maroua City Council to about three neighbourhoods in that region is said to have crippled circulation and let to an increase in transportation cost.