Cameroon: President Biya enacts controversial law on cultural associations

Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya has enacted into law the bill on artistic and cultural associations, deliberated upon and adopted at the just ended session of parliament.

The controversial bill on artistic and cultural associations adopted by members of parliament at their just ended June session is now legal in Cameroon.

This follows the bills enactment into law by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya, Monday July 20, 2020.

The law seeks to better structure the sector in Cameroon and guide the Government towards taking decisions that will go in the interest of all the artistes.

After its adoption by parliament , the law sparked a lot of controversy.

Some artistes and other key actors in the sector advanced that the law will benefit the Government more than the artistes for whom it is meant to profit.

Two delegations of artists are reported to have confronted the Minister of Arts and Culture, Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpwatt to voice their preoccupations on the law and other related issues of the music industry.

Click the link below to read the law

https://www.journalducameroun.com/en/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Doc2.pdf