Cameroon: President Biya enhances local security in restive NW region

Some vigilante groups in the North West region of Cameroon have received security devices sent by the Head of State, HE Paul Biya to enhance the protection of people and goods in that troubled area of the country.

The devices which include security jackets, megaphones, helmets, motorcycles, solar torches, protective coats and boots, to name but these were handed over to vigilante groups in Nkambe Central and Misaje Sub-Divisions in Donga Mantung Division, North West region of Cameroon Sunday by Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique.

This gesture from the Head of State comes to enhance the activities of vigilante groups in that region, troubled for over three years now.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique encouraged the population of Donga Mantung Division to collaborate with the vigilante groups made up of locals so as to ensure their security.

According to reports, most of the vigilante groups that exist in the region saw the light of the day in the course of the Anglophone crisis rocking Cameroon’s North West and South West regions in a bid to ensure local security.