Cameroon: President Biya finally makes good on promise, offers modern houses to 1990 World Cup lions

Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya has finally made good on his promise to offer modern houses to the 22 indomitable lions who featured in the quarter finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy, over a month after the 30th anniversary of their exceptional course in the competition.

The news that went round few days ago was officially announced by the State TV Channel CRTV Thursday August 6, thus confirming the Head of State’s decision to offer houses to players of the national team, thanks to which Cameroon became the first African nation to get to the quarter finals in a World Cup competition.

According to reports, the players were informed about the good news by their teammate, Roger Miller, itinerant Ambassador at the Presidency of the Republic.

Speaking to CRTV reporter, Jules Denis Onana, one of the beneficiaries thanked the Head of State for keeping his promise, a gesture he described as an acknowledgement of their contribution to the growth of Cameroon’s football.

After their exceptional course at the 1990 World Cup competition in Italy, the Head of State had promised to offer them each a modern house to congratulate them for the exploit.

The promise is thus fulfilled thirty years after, when three of these players including; Louis Paul Mpede, Benjamin Massing and most recently, Stephen Tataw, the then captain of the squad have joined their ancestors after living in what many have considered as “misery”.

Nevertheless, according to Denis Onana, procedures are on to make sure their beneficiaries benefit from the grant.