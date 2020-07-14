Cameroon: President Biya grants farewell audience to outgoing US Ambassador

Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya has received the outgoing US Ambassador HE Peter Henry Barlerin in a farewell audience that took place Tuesday July 14 at the Unity Palace.

Speaking to the press at the end of their over one hour discussion, Peter Henry Barlerin said he and the Head of State reviewed the level of diplomatic relations between Washington DC and Yaounde notably in the fight against malaria, HIV AIDS and Coronavirus.

HE Peter Henry Barleri added that he is satisfied of his close to three-year mission to Cameroon which had to do with strengthening the US-Cameroon cooperation in economy, security and health.

Speaking after he was granted his first farewell audience by the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella last July 9, the outgoing US Ambassador hinted that as far as the health sector is concerned, his country is doing much to improve on the health of Cameroonians.

He mentioned among others the construction of the Public Health Emergency Operational Centre in Yaounde that serves in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.