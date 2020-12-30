Cameroon: President Biya harmonizes retirement age of civil servants

The Head of State Paul Biya has signed a decree adding five more years of services to the retirement age of civil servants in Cameroon.

According to the decree signed Wednesday December 30, as from January 1, 2021, civil servants of categories A and B will go on retirement at the age of 60, meanwhile those of categories C and D will leave service at 55.

The decree specifies that the measure shall be extended to civil servants who are on a valid official extension of service period at the date of entry into force of the said decree.

The decision which comes few hours before a good number of civil servants would have gone on retirement, that is on January 1, 2021 is considered as an end of year gift from the Head of State to these State personnel.

They have been calling for the harmonization of their retirement age for years now.

In another decree signed this same day, the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute harmonizes the retirement age of State employees governed by the Labour Code at 60 years for categories A to 12 personnel and 55years for categories 1 to 7 personnel with effect from January 1 2021.