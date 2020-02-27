Cameroon: President Biya orders commission of enquiry into Ngarbuh Killings

The Head of State Paul Biya has ordered a commission of enquiry to investigate the deadly incident that happened in Ngarbuh village in the Donga Mantung Division of the North West region of Cameroon last February 14, reports have confirmed.

According to official reports, the announcement was made this Thursday by Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique on a working visit to Ntumbaw village in Ndu, Donga Mantung Division of the North West region.

The Commission which reports say have started works already have eight days to give her report on what exactly happened on that faithful February 14, 2020 in Ngarbuh, leading to the reported death of at least twenty civilians, including women and children.

After the incident, widespread condemnations emerged from in and out of the country with many including International Human Rights bodies indicting Government security forces of the deadly incident and urging the Government of Cameroon to investigate the killings and bring the perpetrators to justice.

However, the Government has maintained it was an “unfortunate incident” that resulted from a reconnaissance operation of security forces in that part of the country, killing five persons, including one woman and four children.