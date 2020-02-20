Cameroon: President Biya orders disbursement of FCFA 50 million for citizens in China

The Head of State Paul Biya has ordered the disbursement of FCFA 50 Billion as a preliminary measure to provide assistance to Cameroonian citizens trapped in the Coronavirus-hit China.

Close to a month after some distressed Cameroonians residing in China, precisely in the quarantined city of Wuhan wrote to President Paul Biya, begging him for assistance in the face of a disease that continue to make victims, the latter has finally reacted.

In a release signed this Thursday afternoon by the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External relations in Charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, it is highlighted that the Head of State has instructed the Minister of Finance to urgently make available the sum of FCFA fifty million to enable the Cameroonian Embassy in Beijing to provide assistance to Cameroonian citizens.

According to the release, the money will be disbursed as a preliminary measure to help Cameroonians living in the Chinese province of Hubei and the quarantined city of Wuhan

The release further indicates the Government of the Republic of Cameroon is monitoring the evolution of the epidemic in concert with Chinese authorities.

A census conducted by the Cameroonian Embassy in Beijing reportedly revealed that close to three hundred Cameroonians are living in the Chinese province of Hubei and about two hundred are in Wuhan.

According to the same census, to date, these Cameroonian citizens are all in good health.

Since its outbreak in China in ending December 2019, the virus has spread to many European countries and altogether claimed as of today almost two thousand lives and recorded over 72, 438 confirmed cases of infections.