Cameroon: President Biya orders end to tussle between Fecafoot, professional league

The Head of State Paul Biya has ordered an end to the longstanding conflict opposing the Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot and the Cameroon Professional Football League, LFPC to avoid any misunderstanding with FIFA.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary General at the Prime Minister’s office Wednesday November 18, President Paul Biya through Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency urges the former to put an end to the “confused situation” which reigns in the Cameroonian football milieu.

The Secretary General at the Prime Minister’s office has thus been asked to organize an urgent meeting with the different actors involved in the tussle this Thursday November 19 and come up with concrete recommendations as to how the situation which gives a bad image of Cameroon can be resolved.

The recommendations are awaited on the Head of State’s table tomorrow Friday November 20.

In the letter, Minister Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh states out clearly that coming up with appropriate solutions to the conflict is vital to avoid a situation where the country will have to face any action from the world football governing body, FIFA.

In a correspondence to the Secretary General of Fecafoot last Wednesday, FIFA gave the go ahead to the national football federation to launch the local championship and announced that a delegation will be visiting Cameroon in the weeks ahead to try to put an end to the conflict.