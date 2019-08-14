Cameroon: President Biya re-enforces security in restive SW region

The President of the Republic Paul Biya has signed a decree creating a Command Post of the 6th Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR in the locality of Mabanda in Kumba, Meme Division of the South West region of Cameroon.

According to the Head of State’s decree signed last August 6, 2019, this 6th Rapid Intervention Battalion is a transformation of “Operation Chacal” put in place by BIR elements in that region some years ago.

President Paul Biya has charged the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence Joseph Beti Assomo with ensuring this decision is applied.

Reports say this new BIR Command Post in Kumba will re-enforce territorial security, reassure the population of Mabanda and ease the movement of goods and people.