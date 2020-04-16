Cameroon: President Biya reappears in public after weeks of absence

Cameroon’s Head of State President Paul Biya has been seen in public for the first time after close to a month of absence amidst a global health crisis that has so far claimed twenty-one victims in the country with close to a thousand confirmed cases.

In a post on his twitter account this Thursday afternoon, President Paul Biya says he received the French Ambassador to Cameroon HE Christophe Guilhou with whom he discussed about the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon, France and the World.

This is President Biya’s second public appearance since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cameroon on March 6.

On the 11th of March, he granted an audience to the US Ambassador to Cameroon, HE Peter Henri Ballerine and since then, nothing was said on his where about except for the decrees he signed until today.

Within the period of his absence, many in and out of the country had questioned themselves on the where about of President Paul Biya in a time when the country is grappling with an increasing number of Coronavirus cases.

Calls from the civil society and the political class for Paul Biya to address the country on the situation have been ignored.

One of his prominent political opponent, Prof Maurice Kamto, leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement has twice issued a seven-day ultimatum to President Biya to address the country on the situation just like other world leaders have and are still doing or he(Kamto) would tell Cameroonians the way forward.

After this was ignored, On Wednesday April 15, Prof Maurice Kamto petitioned the National Assembly to declare power vacuum since President Biya is nowhere to be found.