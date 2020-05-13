Cameroon: President Biya reappears once again, receives UN scribe’s representative

Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya has once again made a public appearance, this Wednesday May 13, he received the special representative of the UN Secretary General and Head of the UN Regional Office for Central Africa, Francois Lounceny.

According to a tweet on the Head of State’s account, both men had an “excellent” discussion on sub-regional security, integration, economy and the last but not the least, the COVID-19 pandemic which continue tormenting the world.

This is President Biya’s third public appearance since the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon on March 6.

The first was on March 11, when he granted an audience to the US Ambassador to Cameroon, HE Peter Henri Ballerine.

After this audience nothing was said on President Paul Biya’s where about except for the few decrees he signed.

After weeks of absence and questioning from Cameroonians who wanted their Head of State to address the situation of the deadly pandemic which continue making victims, President Paul Biya showed himself on April 16, in an audience he granted the French Ambassador, Christophe Guilhou.

After this audience, the President took a number of measures announced by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute aimed at limiting the rapid spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Recently, he offered five thousand rapid Coronavirus test kits to the Minister of public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda to increase Cameroon’s ability to test and detect possible virus carriers in fifteen minutes.