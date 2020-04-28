Cameroon: President Biya’s special anti-COVID-19 gift dispatched to regions

Cameroon’s Head of State’s FCFA two billion special gift to the 360 sub-divisions to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic has been dispatched to the country’s ten regions for onward distribution.

Seven days after it was announced President Biya will be offering a FCFA two billion gift to help combat the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in the country, heavy loaded trucks comprised of hygienic products and medical kits left Yaounde in the Centre region this Tuesday afternoon en route to Cameron’s ten regions.

This happened after the official launch of the distribution process of these gifts by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji.

Speaking at the ceremony, he described the Head of State as a Statesman who has the interest of his people at heart.

He later on handed over the truck loads to administrative officials who will intend hand it over to regional governors to distribute at the local level.

In order to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution process of these gifts, Minister Paul Atanga Nji ordered the creation of local committees.