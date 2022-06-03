Cameroon: President Paul Biya Appoints Head Of Boards And Vice-Chancellors Of Universities of Bertoua, Garoua And Ebolowa

The Head of State signed this Friday, June 03, 2022, two decrees appointing the presidents of the Board of Directors and rectors in the brand new state universities.

The universities of Bertoua, Garoua and Ebolowa have their main officials. The Chairmen of the Board of Directors and the Vice-chancellors of each of these universities are already known.

According to Decree No. 2022/202 of June 03, 2022, appointing the presidents of the board of directors in certain state universities, the University of Bertoua has President, Bernard Wongolo; the University of Ebolowa has Jean Pierre Mvondo Evezo’o and the University of Garoua issue Daouda.

Under the terms of Decree No. 2022/203 of June 03, 2022, appointing rectors in certain state universities, the Vice-chancellors of the University of Bertoua is Prof Remy Magloire Dieudonné Etoa. That of the University of Ebolowa is Prof Jean Bosco Etoa Etoa and that of the University of Garoua is Prof Boubakary Oumarou.

As a reminder, it was on January 5, 2022, that the Head of State signed Decree No. 2022/003 establishing the universities of Bertoua, Garoua and Ebolowa. This creation was announced by Paul Biya during his traditional speech to the nation on December 31, 2021.