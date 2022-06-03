Life › Education

Happening now

Cameroon: President Paul Biya Appoints Head Of Boards And Vice-Chancellors Of Universities of Bertoua, Garoua And Ebolowa

Published on 03.06.2022 at 19h02 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The Head of State signed this Friday, June 03, 2022, two decrees appointing the presidents of the Board of Directors and rectors in the brand new state universities.

The universities of Bertoua, Garoua and Ebolowa have their main officials. The Chairmen of the Board of Directors and the Vice-chancellors of each of these universities are already known.

According to Decree No. 2022/202 of June 03, 2022, appointing the presidents of the board of directors in certain state universities, the University of Bertoua has President, Bernard Wongolo; the University of Ebolowa has Jean Pierre Mvondo Evezo’o and the University of Garoua issue Daouda.

Under the terms of Decree No. 2022/203 of June 03, 2022, appointing rectors in certain state universities, the Vice-chancellors of the University of Bertoua is Prof Remy Magloire Dieudonné Etoa. That of the University of Ebolowa is Prof Jean Bosco Etoa Etoa and that of the University of Garoua is Prof Boubakary Oumarou.

As a reminder, it was on January 5, 2022, that the Head of State signed Decree No. 2022/003 establishing the universities of Bertoua, Garoua and Ebolowa. This creation was announced by Paul Biya during his traditional speech to the nation on December 31, 2021.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Yaounde Conference Center Published on 02.06.2022

Yaounde Conference Center

Far from the noise of the city. A quiet, chic and glamorous place. These few words sufficiently illustrate the Yaounde Conference Centre. This architectural jewel…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top