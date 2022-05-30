Cameroon: President Paul Biya Grants FCFA 500M To African Union

As a contribution to handling the humanitarian situation imposed on the continent by climate change and manmade disasters, terrorism the President of the Republic has pledged a hand out of FCFA 500 million to the African Union in guise to tackle this crisis.

Prime Minister and Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute, revealed the information as he represented the Head of State at the 15th Extraordinary session of the African Union Humanitarian and Donors Conference, and at the 16th Extraordinary Summit terrorism and unconstitutional changes of governments in Africa which held in Malabo on May 27 and 28, 2022.

Deliberations were presided at by the Chairperson of the African Union, President of Senegal, Macky Sall, in the presence of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, African Presidents, Heads of Government, United Nations Agencies and civil society organisations.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said the summit is very important as it deals with internally displaced persons across Africa caused by terrorism, climate and other natural disasters, and the Head of State was vicariously present through his person. “The Head of State has not been insensitive to this clarion call from the African Union, so, he has made a very important contribution of FCFA 500 million to assist the African Union in its quest to stabilise the situation and to ensure that people who are in this unfortunate circumstances do not suffer too much,” he stated.

In his opening statement, President Macky Sall said the exigencies of increased humanitarian crisis in the continent linked to climate change, terrorists’ attacks and armed conflicts push for the organisation of such a summit. He cited the 2021 United Nations report on the overview of the World Humanitarian Situation which indicates that six of the most important crisis with alarming humanitarian consequences are found in Africa, with more than 30 million internally displaced persons, refugees and asylum seekers.

The African Union Chairperson urged governments, citizens and civil society organizations to work at encouraging the laying down of arms and practice dialogue to settle differences.

Source: Report from Cameroon Tribune