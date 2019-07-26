Cameroon: President Paul Biya prescribes vigilance in Centre region

Administrative and security officials of the Centre region have been called upon to remain vigilant and anticipate on any action that could disrupt public order in the region.

The call was made yesterday in Yaounde during a security meeting chaired by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji on instructions of the Head of state.

Before the governor, Naseri Paul Bea, the Senior Divisional officers of the 10 Divisions, the Divisional Officers of the 7 sub-Divisions and forces of law and order of the Centre region, Minister Atanga Nji came back on the prescription of the President of Republic as concerns security in the region.

He called on them to remain vigilant and anticipate on every move from any trouble monger that could disrupt public order in the region. “No rebellious movement has to prevail neither in Yaounde nor elsewhere” Atanga Nji hammered.

This security meeting follows protest moves staged at the Kondengui Maximum security prison in Yaounde last July 22, 2019.