Cameroon: President Paul Biya Promulgates Eight New Laws

The Head of State has just made executory the bills adopted by Parliament during the March 2022 ordinary session.

Eight bills have just reached the end of the law-making process in Cameroon. Initiated by the government and then examined and adopted by the two Houses of Parliament, they passed the final stage on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The Head of State thus promulgated eight new laws whose drafts were adopted by the deputies and senators during the first ordinary session of the legislative year 2022. This session took place from Friday 11 March to Saturday 09 April 2022.

The law authorising the President of the Republic to accede to the agreement establishing the Pan-African Risk Management Mutual Society, adopted in Pretoria on 23 November 2012, the law on the accession of Cameroon to the Budapest Convention in Hungary in November 2021 on cybercrime, the law authorising the President of the Republic to ratify the amended framework agreement establishing the International Solar Alliance signed on 2 October 2020 in Yaounde, the law to ratify Ordinance No. 2021/004 of 29 December 2021 to amend and supplement certain provisions of Law No. 2020/018 of 17 December 2020 to lay down the finance law of the Republic of Cameroon for the year 2021, the law on the organisation of Islamic cooperation for food security adopted in Conakry in 2013, the law on the protection of the national road heritage, the law on medical research involving the human person in Cameroon.

Following this act of promulgation, the various laws come into force and acquire enforceability throughout the national territory.