Cameroon: President Paul Biya travels to France

The Head of State HE Paul Biya and wife Chantal Biya today took off for Lyon, France where they are expected to attain the 6th replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

The information is contained in a press release issued this day by the civil cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic.

According to the release, President Paul Biya left the country at the invitation of his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron to take part in this replenishment conference that will hold from the 9th to the 10th of October, 2019 in Lyon, France.

Reports from Jeune Afrique say President Paul Biya and Emmanuel Macron will equally discuss on the putting in place of the recommendations of the just-ended Major National Dialogue in Yaounde.

France is one of the countries which had welcomed the initiative of the convening of the Major National Dialogue to seek lasting solutions to crisis plaguing the country, especially the one in the two English speaking regions that has caused a lot of damage.