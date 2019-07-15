Cameroon: President Paul Biya extends MPs mandate for seven months

The President of the Republic Paul Biya has signed a decree extending the term of office of Municipal Councillors to February 29, 2020.

This follows and official communique signed and published today. The decree extends the mandate of Municipal Councillors elected during the 30th September 2013, whose mandates were previously extended by 12months thanks to decree N° 2018/406 of July 11, 2018.

With the new decree N° 2019/378 of July 15, 2019, the mandate of the MPs has been extended to February 29, 2020.

This decision from the Head of state follows a letter from Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute dated the 17 of June 2019 and a letter from the President of the Senate dated the 21st of June 2019 on the extension of the mandate of MPs.

It should be noted that the parliament had validated the bill on the extension of the mandate of Municipal Councillors for a period of two months beginning from October 29 this year.