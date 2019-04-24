Cameroon: Presidential couple celebrates ‘silver wedding jubilee’

Published on 24.04.2019 at 02h48 by Journalducameroun

The Head of State Paul Biya and wife Chantal Biya on Tuesday April 23 celebrated their twenty-fifth wedding anniversary.

Though celebrated in low key, the Presidencly of the Republic released few pictures of the silver jubilee celebrations on Tuesday evening.

It was on April 23, 1994 that the then 23-year old Chantal Pulcherie Vigouroux said ‘Yes’ to then 61-year old Paul Biya at the Tsinga Parish, Yaounde II sub division.

Since then, they have remained the country’s Presidential couple with Paul Biya keeping a firm grip on power sweeping aside his opponents in successive Presidential elections.

The couple have two children, Junior Biya and Brenda Biya while Chantal Biya.