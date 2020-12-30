› Life

Happening now

Cameroon: Presidential couple commiserates with families of victims of Ndikinimeki road accident

Published on 30.12.2020 at 11h47 by journal du Cameroun

Fire fighters struggling to remove bus from the ravine (c) copyright

The Presidential couple, Paul and Chantal Biya has extended their heartfelt condolences to families of the thirty-nine people who perished early Sunday December 27 in a road accident along the Yaounde-Bafoussam highway.

In an official telegram signed Tuesday December 29, two days after the tragic incident, the Head of State, Paul Biya says he learned about the terrible accident and its unfortunate consequences.

He asks that his heartfelt condolences be extended to the families of the victims and wishes a quick recovery to those who sustained injuries.

President Biya adds that he has taken urgent and appropriate measures to ensure the injured are well taken care of and the bereaved families assisted.

The accident occurred at about 2am Sunday December 27 in the locality of Ndikinimeki, Centre region along the Yaounde-Bafoussam road.

After the first reports from forces of law and order, it was established that the travel agency involved, Avenir Voyages was guilty of violating traffic regulations in force.

It has been slammed a one-month suspension pending other sanctions which might come after ongoing investigations according to the Minister of Transport.

Tags : | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top