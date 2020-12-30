Cameroon: Presidential couple commiserates with families of victims of Ndikinimeki road accident

The Presidential couple, Paul and Chantal Biya has extended their heartfelt condolences to families of the thirty-nine people who perished early Sunday December 27 in a road accident along the Yaounde-Bafoussam highway.

In an official telegram signed Tuesday December 29, two days after the tragic incident, the Head of State, Paul Biya says he learned about the terrible accident and its unfortunate consequences.

He asks that his heartfelt condolences be extended to the families of the victims and wishes a quick recovery to those who sustained injuries.

President Biya adds that he has taken urgent and appropriate measures to ensure the injured are well taken care of and the bereaved families assisted.

The accident occurred at about 2am Sunday December 27 in the locality of Ndikinimeki, Centre region along the Yaounde-Bafoussam road.

After the first reports from forces of law and order, it was established that the travel agency involved, Avenir Voyages was guilty of violating traffic regulations in force.

It has been slammed a one-month suspension pending other sanctions which might come after ongoing investigations according to the Minister of Transport.