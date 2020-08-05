Cameroon: Presidential couple commiserates with victims of Nguetchewe attacks in F/N region

Cameroon’s Presidential Couple, Paul and Chantal Biya have sent words of comfort and assistance to victims of the latest Boko Haram attack that left seventeen civilians dead in Nguetchewe, a locality in the Mayo-Moskota sub-division, Mayo-Tsanaga Division of the Far North region of Cameroon.

The Governor of the Far North region, Midjiyawa Bakari Tuesday August 4 paid a visit to victims of the Nguetchewe terrorist attack in the Mayo-Tsanaga and channelled the Presidential couple’s assistance to the people.

The assistance comprised money and food items, including bags of rice, beans, okra, and cartons of sugar.

Governor Midjiyawa Bakari equally handed over a cheque of FCFA 1 million to members of the vigilante groups which he congratulated on behalf of the Presidential couple for the security work they do in the region.

On the night of Saturday breaking Sunday August 2, 2020, elemnets of the Boko Haram Islamic sect stormed the Nguetchewe locality in the Mayo-Moskota sub-division, attacked the people in the course of the attack, two suicide bombers who were with the terrorists detonated their bombs, killing seventeen civilians and injuring fourteen others.