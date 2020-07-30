Cameroon: Man arrested with grand-parents’ skeletons in Douala

A presumed human bones trafficker identified as Cedric Gabin Waffo has fallen into the dragnet of elements of the National Gendarmerie after he tried to sell the skeletons of his grand-parents which he deterred in Bagangte, a village in the west region of Cameroon.

Twenty-four year old Cedric Gabin Waffo Kouam is currently under police custody in Douala for desiring easy money.

Allegedly encouraged by a friend, the young man went to his village in Bagangte, in the Nde Division of the West region of Cameroon and deterred the skeletons of his late grand-parents.

On his way to Douala, Littoral region where he had to sell the precious bones to a potential buyer at the sum of FCFA 1.5 million, Gabin fell into the dragnet of elements of the National Gendarmerie.

The bag containing the skeletons was seized and after questioning, Cedric Gabin claimed not to be a human bone trafficker and confessed the bones are those of his grand-parents who died many years ago.

He is being held at the 2nd Region National Gendarmerie in Bonanjo, Douala where he will answer charges after due process.