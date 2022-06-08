Cameroon: Price Hike For Car Technical Control

“Following the conclusions of consultations with administrations and socio-professional organisations of the road transport sector, as well as the association for the defence of consumer rights , I have the honour to ask you to integrate into the system of securing the process of issuing the vehicle technical inspection, the pricing elements contained in the minutes of consensus, attached”, the member of the government wrote to the heads of approved centres.If we consult the new price list, we note for example that the cost of the technical inspection of a passenger car is now fixed at 17,900 FCFA, all taxes included, against 9,500 FCFA until now, that is to say an increase of 8,400 FCFA. The price of the technical inspection of taxis has almost doubled. It is now fixed at FCFA 4,900 against about FCFA 2,800 previously.

It was last December that the Association of approved companies for the technical control of vehicles in Cameroon announced that its members will increase the prices of their services because they are facing expenses that the old prices can no longer cover. Initially, this measure was to be applied in January 2022.

However, their decision was deemed illegal and was rescinded. Indeed, on 21 December 2021, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, signed a note indicating to the public that the new prices that had been published at the time (and which are not very different from those currently validated: editor’s note) should not be taken into account.