Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Priest perishes in deadly car crash along Douala-Yaounde highway

Published on 31.12.2020 at 10h33 by journal du Cameroun

Father Hervé Marie Simo of the Saint John Congregation in Yaounde has perished in a tragic road accident that occurred Wednesday December 30 in Pouma, a locality along the Douala-Yaounde highway.

Sources say Father Hervé Marie’s car collided head on with a heavy duty truck in Pouma, Littoral region, leaving the prelate dead on the spot.

The crushed state of the car suggests how brutal the collusion was making it quite impossible for the driver, Father Hervé Marie to have cheated death.

On board his vehicle were four other church members, who are said to have incurred injuries and are being attended to in a health facility.

The deceased was chaplain of the renowned College Vogt in Yaounde.

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top