Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Priest suspended for torturing old man accused of witchcraft

Published on 30.08.2021 at 12h59 by JournalduCameroun

The Parish Priest of the Saint Philippe Parish, Ndonko in the Diocese of Mbalmayo, Father Cyprien Amougou has been suspended by the Bishop, Mgr Joseph Marie Ndi Okalla for physically touturing a supposed Christian of his parish.

A video that has since gone viral on social media show the priest beating the man and accusing him of being a wizard who smuggled himself into the parish to place some charms.

The video provoked outrage and after days of investigations, the Bishop of Mbalmayo has decided to suspend the priest from all his functions, including teaching, sanctification and administration of the parish. He has equally been sent to a spiritual centre for a quiet time and spiritually re-arm himself.

In the letter suspending the priest, the Bishop reminded him of his duty to respect human lives and refrain from passing judgments on human beings.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement