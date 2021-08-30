The Parish Priest of the Saint Philippe Parish, Ndonko in the Diocese of Mbalmayo, Father Cyprien Amougou has been suspended by the Bishop, Mgr Joseph Marie Ndi Okalla for physically touturing a supposed Christian of his parish.

A video that has since gone viral on social media show the priest beating the man and accusing him of being a wizard who smuggled himself into the parish to place some charms.

The video provoked outrage and after days of investigations, the Bishop of Mbalmayo has decided to suspend the priest from all his functions, including teaching, sanctification and administration of the parish. He has equally been sent to a spiritual centre for a quiet time and spiritually re-arm himself.

In the letter suspending the priest, the Bishop reminded him of his duty to respect human lives and refrain from passing judgments on human beings.