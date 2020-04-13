Cameroon: Priestly ordinations postponed in Kumba due to Coronavirus

The ordination of priests that was supposed to take place in the Diocese of Kumba on Thursday, April 16 has been postponed, the Bishop Agapitus Nfon has said.

In a letter addressed to priests and all other religious of the diocese, the Bishop said the ceremony has been potsponed due to the ongoing situation with the Coronavirus.

“Considering recent happenings as a result of the situation we are living in, and considering the moral principle that in doubt, one should not act, we think it will not be wise for us to go on with the priestly ordinations on Thursday, April 16,” His Lordship Agapitus Nfon said in a letter.

He said a new date for the ordinations will be set once the situation is under control and called for christians to continue praying during this difficult period.