A pro-separatist muslim scholar Abdul Karim who was arrested weeks ago in Yaounde was released on Friday, November 1.

Abdul Karim who was detained at the national gendarmerie since September 25 immediately thanked all thse who helped in his release.

He is expected to meet with some diplomats in Yaounde today before hitting the road for Bamenda where he will be received by family members and friends.

Days before his release, Abdul Karim had written a letter from his cell sayig he is ready to die for Southern Cameroons.

“Justice for (Southern Cameeroons) and her children is primordial. This is a course I have dedicated my life for…our people must get justice …if it means dying for it, may (God) accept our dedication,”Abdul Karim said.