Cameroon: Pro Kamto blogger reffered back to Judicial Police

Popular blogger Paul Chouta who appeared at the Yaounde court of first Instance for his first time Monday June 3, after his arrest and detention on May 28, 2019 has been reportedly referred back to the Judicial Police for complementary investigation.

According to reports, Paul Chouta found himself late yesterday night at the prosecution. His Lawyer, Barrister Emmanuel Simh told Cameroon-info.net that the blogger had been referred to the Judicial Police for complementary investigations.

The whistle blower is at his eight night spent in detention at the Judicial Police station found at the Elig Essono neighbourhood, Yaounde.

Sources say he was arrested due to a complaint filed by Franco-Cameroonian writer Calixthe Beyala for defamation. She accuses him of having posted a video involving her and a man she claims tried to assault her.

Paul Chouta allegedly presented the man as Beyala’s lover. She equally says he staged an interview to buttress the fact that she was arguing with the man in public.