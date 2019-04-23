Politics › Judicial

Cameroon: Pro Kamto detainees boycott court session

Published on 23.04.2019 at 16h49 by Journalducameroun

Detained Kamto supporters arriving court on Friday

The detained supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement today refused to leave their prison cells for the court where a hearing for their bail application had to take place.

Sources at the prison say the detainees rejectted to leave the prison after the Prison Superintendant’s decision stopping them from putting on their Cameroon jerseys which the wore the last time in court.

After hours of waiting at the court as the detainees failed to show up, judges decided to adjourn hearing to Thursday April 25.

Lawyers of the detainees who arrived the Kondengu prison say they could not see the Superintendent who was in a meeting with other prison administrators.

 

 

