Cameroon: Pro Kamto supporters detained for cleaning streets in Yaounde

Some supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement are still behind bars after they were arrested and detained by security officers on Sunday morning.

The group of supporters were arrested for illegally carrying out community labour without authorisation, sources said.

It iss still not clear where they have been detained but party officials have called on authorities to immediately release them.

“The arbitrary arrest and detention of our supporters who were carrying out a clean up campaign (on Sunday morning) is another provocation by the police towards the opposition,” Mamadou Mota, First Vice President of the Cameroon Renaissancce Movement said.

“We call on their immediate release and ask the Cameroon Police to play its institutional role rather than the partisan politics it is trying to play.”

Earlier this month, police had eequaally arrested a group of women of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement for the same reasons aafter the took to cleaning gutters in the markets as part of activities to celebrate Womeen’s Day.