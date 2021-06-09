Cameroon: Procedure to obtain biometric passport in 48hours

Application for the new Cameroonian passport will henceforth be done online as from July 1 and production will cost FCFA 110,000.

According to officials of the General Delegation for National Security, with the new procedure, the passport will be delivered to applicants in 48hours after submission of required documents.

Find below the procedure to obtain the travel document as from July 1.

Pre-registration (Online)

First, the applicant logs on to the General Delegation for National Security, DGSN website, fills in the required information to be enrolled and pays through Mobile or Orange Money or credit card and take an appointment for proper registration.

Registration (Physical)

The applicant is required to go to a centre of his choice, open and check the file submitted online with the originals of the required documents, followed by pictures, fingerprints and signature of the applicant, then a scan of supporting documents, approval of information by the applicant and then validation by the enrollment agent. At the end, the applicant is given a receipt.

Passport production

After registration, if there is no rejection, the passport is produced in 48hours. In case of any rejection, the applicant is notified by email or SMS after 48hours.

Delivery or withdrawal

Once the passport has been produced, the applicant is notified by text message and email. He can therefore present himself for an identity check and the withdrawal of his travel document.

With this new procedure, Dgsn officials say the country will be able to supply 1,500 passports daily at a normal production rate and 2,200 at a maximum production rate.

According to Dgsn Commissioner Dominique Baya, the biometric passports marks an end to the express one which he says has never existed.

The former procedure which was done completely physically at a cost of FCFA 75,000 and withdrawal done officially three months after, ends on June 23 in police stations and in June 15 in diplomatic missions.

Before July 1, passports registered in the old system will all be finalized.