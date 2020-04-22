Cameroon: Prof Mathias Owona Nguini appointed vice rector of UY I

Published on 22.04.2020 at 18h55 by journalduCameroun

Political analyst, prof. Mathias Eric Owona Nguini has been appointed vice rector in charge of research, cooperation and relations with companies at the University of Yaounde I, in replacement of Prof Jean Emmanuel Pondi.

He was appointed this Wednesday afternoon by Presidential degree alongside other personalities into some State Universities.

For some months now, Prof Mathias Eric Owona Nguini presented himself as one of the staunch pro-regime defenders.

He is amongst those who earlier denied soldiers involvement in the Ngarbuh killings.

His appointment comes a week after his father, Joseph Owona was appointed member of the Constitutional Council in replacement of late Jean Foumane Akame.