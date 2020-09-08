Cameroon: Prof Michael Aletum Tabuwe passes away

The death has been announced of Prof Michael Aletum Tabuwe in Washington, USA aged 86.

According to a statement from the Communication officer of the Ministry of Higher Education, Jean Paul Mbia, the Professor of Sociology at the University of Yaounde II died Monday September 7 in hospital in Washington, USA.

Family sources say he died due to medical negligence. The deceased son is reported to have disclosed that presently in America, health officials are more concerned with Coronavirus cases and thus neglect other sicknesses.

The late Professor was a lecturer at the Department of Political Sciences and the Faculty of Juridical and Political Sciences at the University of Yaounde II and at the African University.

He is considered as one of the ancestors of political and social sciences. His booklet, “Sociologie rurale” has been a working document for all the learners and researchers in his field of study.

He taught for close to forty years.