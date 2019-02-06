Cameroon: Prof. Njeuma resigns as Pro Chancellor of Presbyterian University

Professor Dorothy Limunga Njeuma has tendered in her resignation as Pro Chancellor of the of the Cameroon Christian University, CCU.

In a resignation letter dated January 25, Professor Dorothy Njeuma said she could no longer continue in her position due t a lack of committment shown by those running the institution.

“It is with deep disappointment and frustration that I have observed over the years, that the church has no serious committment to the CCU,”Prof. Njeuma said.

“I therefore regret that I can no longer continue to in the position of Pro-Chancellor of the Cameroon Christian University. My resignation takes effect from the date of this letter. I wish to thank (the Moderator of the PCC) for the opportunity and honour of serving the PCC.”

Professor Njeuma was appointed Pro Chancellor of the Cameroon Christian University in 2011 by the former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church the Rev. Festus Ambe Asana.