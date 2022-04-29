Cameroon: Professional Exams Of May 03 Postponed to May 06 and 07, 2022

The days of Monday 02 and Tuesday 03 May 2022 could be non-working days. This is due to the celebration of the 136th edition of the International Labour Day on Sunday 1 May and especially the Ramadan holiday scheduled for Monday 02 or Tuesday 03 May 2022. In view of this festive context and the legal provisions relating , the Director of the Cameroon Baccalaureate Board is putting in place a plan of anticipation.

To this effect, Etienne Roger Minkoulou informs all the candidates concerned and the entire educational community that the STT industrial and commercial professional examinations will take place according to the following schedule

general and vocational written tests for industrial vocational certificates, from Tuesday 03 to Friday 06 May 2022;

practical vocational test followed by the correction of the industrial vocational certificates, from Monday 09 to Saturday 14 May 2022;

written test followed by the oral examination for commercial vocational certificates, from Tuesday 03 to Saturday 07 May 2022.