A programme to reintegrate trainee ex-fighters under the National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Programme DDR, has been launched in Buea.

The first batch of trainees were presented to the public on December 30 in Buea during a ceremony presided over by the special adviser to the Prime Minister’s office Madame Bertah Ndoh.

She called on the trainees to help spread the Head of State’s call for other fighters in the bushes to drop their weapons and join the fold.

She urged them to use the skills acquired during their stay at the DDR Centre in Buea to improve on the living standards of their families and create a positive impact in the society.

‘‘Today, the first batch is graduating from this Centre to become responsible and hardworking citizens and to participate in the development efforts of our country Cameroon. Dear trainees, as you live this Centre I call on you to be of outstanding moral standards wherever you find yourself and spread themessage of reconciliation and living together,’’Madam Ndoh Bertha said.