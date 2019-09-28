Cameroon: Project to promote social cohesion launched in Donga Mantung

The first phase of a project to promote social and economic cohesion in Donga Mantung Division, North West Region of Cameroon has been launched.

The project was launched at the Nkambe Community hall on Friday September 27 by the Senior Divisional Officer of Donga Mantung Division Simon Dooh Nkwenti, during an awareness symposium organised by the African Justice4Peace Association – AJA in partnership with United Nations Development Program – UNDP.

According to the CEO of AJA Marcel Abanda, the project which seeks to strengthen social cohesion was hatched in July 2019 and will run till March 2020.

“For a more cohesive community, we are here today to make realistic contributions on how to restore Peace in Donga Mantung by strengthening social Cohesion,” Mr. Abanda said.

He said The project intends to strengthen equal citizenship, institute and reinforce the Social fabric to rebuild trust and legitimacy as foundations for enhanced social cohesion and peace building.

This will be done through activities that could contribute to rebuilding trust and bringing together people from the different groups in support of social cohesion and Peace Building (whether political, religious, identity based or other).

The project will help define the role of youth in the future of Donga Mantungas well as promote social cohesion, work with educational institutions and media to raise awareness and foster inter-cultural dialogue; developing/supporting relevant alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, and working with Village or Local mediators, facilitators peace activists to resolve conflicts and reduce tensions, and linking these to the broader dispute resolution or mediation mechanisms.

To that effect, the project will target specifically youths, Village/community leaders, Youth leaders, women leader Community/media and vibrant social media actors, Religious leaders, Mbororos and others.

The Senior Divisional Officer for Donga Mantung Dr. Simon Nkwenti on his part lauded the efforts of AJA and UNDP for the Social Cohesion and Peace building Project being implemented in Donga Mantung. I am hopeful that at the end of the project, we will have an atmosphere free from Division, free from conflict, free from hatred and xenophobia and free from antagonism.