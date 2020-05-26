› Politics

Cameroon: Prominent Southern Cameroons activist Njoh Litumbe passes away

Published on 26.05.2020 at 21h14 by JournalduCameroun

A frontline activist in the Southern Cameroons struggle for independence, ‘Mola’ Njoh Litumbe passed away on Tuesday afternoon in Douala.

He died at the Polyclinique Muna in Douala at the age of 94. His corpse was immediately transferred to mortuary of the Buea Regional Hospital pending the funeral program, family sources said.

Mola Njoh Litumbe who was one of the few witnesses of the reunification of Southern Cameroons and La Republique du Cameroon has never hidden his position regarding the political divide of the country.

He has always described the union between the two Cameroons as a concubinage and said both parties needed to go their separate ways.

Born on February 1927, in Victoria(today Limbe). He was the fourth child of his parents: Chief John Manga Williams and his mother, Iteki Ida Williams née Do’o of Bonabile in Bimbia. He was the second child of his mother and the only living one and he succeeded his father in 1959 till this day.

