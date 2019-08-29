Several properties were destroyed in Ndop, Ngoketunjia division in the North West region yesterday as Ambazonia fighters invaded the locality to enforce ghost towns, sources say.

Sources say the boys cut off the road around Mile 25, vandalising two vehicles that were coming from Bamenda while a third was completely burnt down.

The boys who were armed cproceeded to lock down a few shops that were opened as they insisted on enforcing the lockdown which has been called on by a faction of the separatist movement.

The boys only later disappeared into the bushes after the arrival of ;the military in an armoured car, residents said.

Yesterday’s events happened just days after three persons were brutally shot and killed in Ndop, including a pregnant woman and baby.