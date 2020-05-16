The founder of the Kingship International Ministries and 2018 Presidential candidate Prophet Frankline Ndifor Afanwi is dead, his friend and leader of the PURS party Serge Espoir Matomba has revealed.

Serge Espoir Matomba equally took to his Facebook page on Saturday morning to announce the ‘death of Prophet Frank’.

According to Matomba, he died on Saturday morning at his residence in Douala Cameroon. However, family sources are yet to confirm the information while a spokesperson of ‘Prophet Frank’ contacted by JournalduCameroun remained tight-lipped on the issue but said he will react at the ‘appropriate time’.

Reports from Douala say there is tension at his residence as family members have blocked the entrance and denied access to anybody, even to local administrative authorities.

‘Prophet Frank’s’ last public outing was on April 20 when he went out on the streets of the economic capital, Douala to distribute kits in the fight against the COVID-19.

This is a developing story…..