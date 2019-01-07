Cameroon: Protests, ghost towns mark anniversary celebrations of detained ‘Ambazonia leaders’

There were protests across some cities in Europe and America organised by English-speaking Cameroonians to mark the first anniversary of the arrest in Nigeria and extradition to Cameroon of leaders of the Ambazonia separatist movement.

Sissiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine others appeared in open court on December 6, 2018 for the first time since they were arrested in January the same year and brought to Cameroon where they were kept incommunicado.

They are expected to appear in court again on January 10, 2019.

To mark the first anniversary of their arrest protests were held in major cities in Europe and America led by their wives as they called on Cameroonian authorities to free them.

Back home, it was a mixed feeling across villages and cities in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon. While some villages observed enforced ghost towns to mark the day, others went unperturbed which provoked armed separatists to force several businesses to shut down.

In Muyuka, several residents deserted their houses and took refuge in the bushes after sporadic exchanges of gunshots between security forces and armed separatist fighters who had entered the town to enforce the ghost town operation.

In the North West region, there were reported clashes in Bafut as well as Mundum while two vehicles were set ablaze around Cow Boy Street and Ntamulung, Bamenda on Saturday morning. However, sources said the atmosphere was generally calm in other parts of the region.