Cameroon: Detention of Bafang mayor sparks mass protests

Residents in Bafang, West region of Cameroon have taken to the streets since Saturday to protest the arrest and detention of their mayor Pierre Kwemo at the Yaounde Central Prison.

Pierre Kwemo, leader of the UMS party was arrested at the and detained at the weekend over a land dispute but his followers say the matter is political and have vowd to disrupt municipal elections will not hold in Bafang if he is not released.

According to the protesters, the arrest is an attempt to sideline Pierre Kwemo, at the Municipal elections in favour of the ruling party.

Hours after Pierre Kwemo’s detention in Kondengui, he suffered from a malaise and was immediately rushed to the General Hospital in Yaounde where he has beeen under intensive medical care.