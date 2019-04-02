Cameroon: Protests to call for Kamto’s release scheduled for April 13

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement says it will organise nationwide protests on April 13 to call for the release of their President Maurice Kamto as well as other supporters of the party arrested since January 28.

The protests were initially announced for April 6 but after due consultations on March 31, the party’s bureau decided to push forward the protests to March 31.

The party says the protests will hold from 10am to 18hoo as they will denounce what the describe as selective modification of the electoral code.

The party says it wants the electoral code to be revised and harmonised while Municipal elections must hold before the Regional election.

Financial misapropriation linked to the failed preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is equaally one of the issues the party will be protesting against.

The party has thus called on the various regional coordinators to apply for authorisation at the various administrative units.

It is now left to be seen if the vaarious administrative authorities will authorise the protests.