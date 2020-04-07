Cameroon: Prudential Beneficial sets response strategy to fight COVID-19

Several companies and institutions have been rolling out strategies to keep their workers and clients safe and avoid the spread of the COVID-19 in Cameroon where over 650 cases have been recorded so far.

Prudential Beneficial is one of such companies that has rolled out a response plan aimed at assuring workers, clients and the public of continued services.

Amongst these measures is the provision to existing as well as new clients, staff and agents with a range of additional COVID-19 insurance cover at no cost; notably benefits to death and hospitalisation related to COVID-19.

They will equally be waiving away pandemic exclusions written into policy language for existing customers while also reducing waiting periods for new cover.

They will equally be simplufing claims procedures and enabling claims to be made via whatsapp while setting up dedicated COVID-19 claim teams.

Social distancing is one of the measures prescribed by government in order to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 and Prudential Beneficial says it will enable its customers to buy insurance withour need to meet face to face with an agent. They will equally provide additional training and incentives to agents to continue to provide advice and access to insurance at such delicate time.