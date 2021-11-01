Cameroon: PTA levy tears parents, school administration apart in Loum

The Divisional Officer of Loum, Pascal Zoua has promised to open an investigation to seek solution to the recent complaints of parents in the locality, regarding the PTA levies.

He made the promise last weekend after meeting with parents of the Government Bilingual High School, Loum Gare.

The parents expressed their dissatisfaction with the management of the PTA funds for the past two years and said they want a more clear and comprehensive report for the past two years than the one that was presented to them at a meeting last week.

Among their proposals at the meeting, the parents said the PTA should not surpass FCFA 10,000 while they also called on the administration of the school to hands off any management of the funds.

Last week’s meeting ended in discord as the parents could not come to an agreement while the election of a new PTA management body for the school was pushed further.