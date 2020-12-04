Cameroon/Public Health 2021 draft budget: Fight against child mortality among top priorities

The fight against child mortality in Cameroon is among the actions the Ministry of Public Health is set to focus on during the year 2021.

This was made known by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda Thursday December 3 while he defended his Ministry’s provisional budget amounting to FCFA 197.121 billion before the people’s representatives.

Speaking at the plenary sitting, Minister Malachie Manaouda said the ministry will increase actions geared toward reducing the rate of child mortality in the country.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Public Health, about 22,000 newborns die every year.

As Cameroon joined the rest of the continent to commemorate the African Day for the Reduction of Maternal and Infant Mortality last May, the health boss revealed that the country had witnessed a slide drop in infant mortality rate.

Besides the fight against child mortality, Minister Manaouda talked about strengthening the country’s surveillance mechanism against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which threatens a second wave and other pathologies including tuberculosis and HIV AIDS.