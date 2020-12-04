› Health

Happening now

Cameroon/Public Health 2021 draft budget: Fight against child mortality among top priorities

Published on 04.12.2020 at 16h51 by journal du Cameroun

Public Health Minister, Dr Malachie Manaouda (c) copyright

The fight against child mortality in Cameroon is among the actions the Ministry of Public Health is set to focus on during the year 2021.

This was made known by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda Thursday December 3 while he defended his Ministry’s provisional budget amounting to FCFA 197.121 billion before the people’s representatives.

Speaking at the plenary sitting, Minister Malachie Manaouda said the ministry will increase actions geared toward reducing the rate of child mortality in the country.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Public Health, about 22,000 newborns die every year.

As Cameroon joined the rest of the continent to commemorate the African Day for the Reduction of Maternal and Infant Mortality last May, the health boss revealed that the country had witnessed a slide drop in infant mortality rate.

Besides the fight against child mortality, Minister Manaouda talked about strengthening the country’s surveillance mechanism against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which threatens a second wave and other pathologies including tuberculosis and HIV AIDS.

 

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top