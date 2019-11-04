Cameroon: Public Health boss condemns attack on medical practitioner on duty

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has strongly condemned attack on a medical doctor of the Efoulan Hospital in Yaounde by some nurses while he was trying to save a patient’s life.

In a tweet published this morning, Dr Malachie Manaouda expresses discontentment with the act he considers unacceptable and says that sanctions await people who will be involved in such acts in future.

“I was very shocked this morning when I learned that a health care worker was assaulted while he was busy saving a life. I firmly condemn this act. I would like to warn its authors because we will henceforth file a complaint against them” the tweet reads.

According to reports, on that faithful day, the Doctor on duty at the Efoulan Hospital was about administering care to one of his patients but before that he asked the family members to leave the hall.

This may have sparked off disapproval on the part of the nurses assisting the medical practitioner whom reports say in anger, attacked the Doctor.