Cameroon: Public Health boss debunks rumours of two cases of Covid-19 detected

Published on 25.02.2020 at 14h44 by journalduCameroun

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has refuted rumours circulating that two cases of Coronavirus has been detected in Bagangte and Douala respectively in the West and Littoral regions of Cameroon.

Dr Malachie Manaouda has once again taken to his favourite social media platform Twitter to debunk rumours of two cases of the deadly Coronavirus allegedly detected in two regions of Cameroon.

According to the tweet posted Monday February 24, after investigations, a team of medical officials sent to the different sites disclosed the towns of Bagangte and Douala are Coronavirus-free.

“Following rumours of two Coronavirus cases in Bangangté and Douala circulating since this morning, a rapid investigation team immediately descended on these 2 cities…” The tweet partly reads.

While prescribing absolute vigilance, Minister Malachie Manaouda reassures Cameroonians that till date, no case of Coronavirus has been detected in Cameroon.

“I reassure people that no case of Coronavirus has been detected by Cameroon to date. So vigilance!!!”

This situation comes barely a week after two suspected cases of Coronavirus were tested negative in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde.

The deadly virus continue rocking China and other European countries as the number of confirmed deaths currently stands at 2,707 and confirmed cases at 80,348.